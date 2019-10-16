Low pressure in Gulf could deliver wet weekend

Forecasters are watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico just north of the Bay of Campeche which could produce a wet weekend for Central Florida.

Dryer, cooler air is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours before another wave of rain showers is expected.

"A storm system will begin to take shape during the next few days across the southwest Gulf of Mexico. This low-pressure center will quickly move northeast towards the northern Gulf states, from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle," said FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards.

Richards said there will be some rain showers forming near the system that will blow across Central Florida on Saturday.