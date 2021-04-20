Ormond Beach scenic loop supporters get major win as council OKs 36-acre purchase

article

Supporters behind a major effort to preserve the Ormond Beach scenic loop got a major win Tuesday.

County council members voted unanimously to use nearly $1 million in ECHO funds to purchase 36 acres known as Plantation Oaks.

Suzanne Scheiber is the founder of Dream Green Volusia, a group that has been instrumental in the push to preserve the property.

"The support has been garnered across the county. I’m pleased to say we have defended the loop signs across the county," she said.

She said the purchase would allow the county to conserve the property and keep further development out on the specific parcel.

"If you drive the loop today, you can see all the developments, you can see all the traffic and you can see the loss of wildlife habitat," she said.

Though the turnout of supporters was huge, some still came out against the issue.

"I, for a taxpayer, don’t want to pay a million dollars. Neither do the people I represent," a woman said during public comment.