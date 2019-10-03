'Look at this photograph': Twitter removes Trump's video mocking Bidens after Nickelback complains

article

Twitter has taken down a meme posted by President Donald Trump that appears to mock Joe Biden's family using the music video for Nickelback's hit 2005 song "Photograph."

The video, tweeted by Trump on Wednesday, was removed from the social media site after receiving a breach of copyright complaint.

In the clip, Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger holds up a photo frame, which has been edited to show former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and Ukranian gas company board member Devon Archer. Trump captioned the tweet, "LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH."

The post reportedly centered on Trump's effort to link the Biden family to shady business deals in Ukraine after a photo surfaced of Biden and his son playing golf with Archer.

Viewers who attempt to see the video on Trump's Twitter page are greeted with a message that reads, "This video has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

According to Business Insider a Twitter spokesperson said: "Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives."

Donald Trump, Jr., however reposted the video, captioning the tweet, "Not sure why Twitter wouldn't want you to 'Look at this Photograph.'