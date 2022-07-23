Longwood father accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death to appear in court

The Florida father who is accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death and trying to kill his 12-year-old daughter in their Longwood home will make his first appearance in court on Monday.

Juan Bravo-Torres is facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. He's currently at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in critical condition after reportedly stabbing himself after attacking his daughters. Bravo-Torres has been arrested and is under law enforcement supervision while he is in the hospital.

He was originally supposed to go before a judge on Saturday, but it was rescheduled for medical reasons.

In new details released on Friday, Longwood Police Sergeant Derek Chenoweth said Bravo-Torres killed his 3-year-old little girl and then attacked his 12-year-old daughter while she was sleeping.

Police say the girl played dead after being stabbed, managed to escape the house after her father passed out, and then walked a mile to the McDonald's where her mother worked.

Juan Bravo Torres

Longwood Police Officers left a balloon and flowers in front of a home, creating a makeshift memorial where a young girl was stabbed and killed allegedly by her father, and her 12-year-old sister was seriously injured. (FOX 35 Orlando)

When officers arrived at the home on Highland Street, police said they found Bravo-Torres in the bathroom with injuries to his torso and he was unconscious. They said they also found the little girl who was already dead.

On Friday, Longwood police officers stopped by the home on Highland Street with flowers and balloons to add to a growing memorial for the 3-year-old girl.