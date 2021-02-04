Longtime Good Day Orlando guest Kat Almulla passes away

article

Kat Almulla, a longtime Good Day Orlando guest, has passed away.

She was a Managing Principal at Financial Advisory Institute and often appeared on the show to discuss finances and planning for the future.

"Kat was a bright light in this world. Always happy, always smiling, always generous with hugs & laughter. She was a friend both in and outside the studio. We are praying for her three beautiful children," FOX 35 anchor Amy Kaufeldt wrote on Facebook.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.