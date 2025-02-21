Long & Scott Farms sale could bring new homes to site of popular family attraction

The Brief Long & Scott Farms, a beloved Central Florida attraction, is set to be sold to Omni Development, potentially making way for homes and golf courses. While the sale will take up to two years, farm leaders plan to relocate, though a new site hasn’t been announced. Local officials and residents are pushing for preservation, with a community meeting set for March 3.



A popular family attraction, and hundreds of acres of farmland are up for sale Lake County.

‘We’re going to build it back up in a better place’

What we know:

Long & Scott Farms, a well-known family attraction and agricultural site in Mount Dora, is up for sale, with Omni Development expressing interest in purchasing the nearly 700-acre property. The farm has been a Central Florida staple, offering pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and U-Pick produce.

Hank Scott, president of Long & Scott Farms, confirmed that the sale is moving forward but emphasized that it will take at least a year and a half to two years to finalize. The proposed development could bring hundreds of new homes and additional golf courses to the area.

While no official plans have been approved by the county, a community meeting with Long & Scott Farms and Omni Development is scheduled for March 3 at 6 p.m. to discuss the future of the land.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific plans Omni Development has for the land beyond housing and golf course possibilities. The number of homes that could be built and the potential impact on local infrastructure, traffic, and the environment have not yet been detailed.

Long & Scott Farms has indicated plans to relocate, but the new location has not been announced. There is also uncertainty about whether county officials will intervene to preserve the farmland or if alternative offers will be made to keep the land for agricultural use.

The backstory:

For decades, Long & Scott Farms has been a beloved destination in Central Florida, attracting families and tourists with its seasonal attractions and fresh produce. Generations have visited the farm’s corn mazes and pumpkin patches, making it a cultural landmark in the region.

The decision to sell comes amid ongoing development pressures in Lake County, where farmland has increasingly been replaced by residential and commercial projects. As Mount Dora and the surrounding areas continue to grow, concerns have risen about balancing economic expansion with the preservation of Central Florida’s agricultural heritage.

What they're saying:

Hank Scott reassured the public that Long & Scott Farms is not disappearing entirely.

"It’s not ending. We’re going to build it back up in a better place, and it’ll be a better maze, a better facility. We will do a better job farming in a nicer area," he said.

Lake County District 1 Commissioner Anthony Sabatini voiced opposition to the sale.

"For 35 years I’ve been going to this farm. When I was in high school, my friends worked the corn maze," he said. "We have more than enough golf courses. We also have more than enough homes right now."

Sabatini also suggested that the county should step in to protect the land.

"I think the county should give them a better deal than what these developers are doing so we can preserve that land, which I consider to be a cultural icon in Central Florida."

Big picture view:

The potential sale of Long & Scott Farms highlights a broader issue facing Central Florida—rapid development versus land conservation. As new housing projects expand into rural areas, concerns grow about preserving the region’s agricultural history and maintaining open spaces.

The decision will ultimately impact not just Long & Scott Farms but the entire community. If the sale proceeds as planned, it could mark a shift in how historic farmland in Lake County is valued and protected—or lost to urban sprawl.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: