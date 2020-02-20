Lockdown lifted at DeLand High School after rumor prompts police investigation

article

A lockdown at DeLand High School has been lifted after an "apparent rumor overhead at school," police said.

According to the school, a student reported hearing another student say to someone that he was going to “shoot someone.”

"Even if it was a rumor, we have to take all of these very seriously," Kelly Schultz at Volusia County Schools told FOX 35 News. "Out of an abundance of caution...the school will be on lockdown while the report is investigated."

DeLand police provided this update around 1:15 p.m.:

"Preliminary investigation is that another student overheard a conversation between two other students about shooting someone and it was reported to school administration. Nothing found yet. Officers on scene and are still investigating."

The lockdown was lifted just after the update.

