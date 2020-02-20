Lockdown lifted at Kissimmee middle school after 'allegation' of gun on campus, police say

article

A lockdown has been lifted at Glenn John Middle School in Kissimmee after police say there was an allegation of a possible handgun on campus Thursday morning.

The Kissimmee Police Department was on campus and investigating.

"The school is on lockdown at this time and parents are being asked not to respond to the campus until officers can thoroughly investigate the incident. Students will not be released at this time," the department tweeted.

Police lifted the lockdown just after noon. The report of a weapon on campus was unfounded by law enforcement.