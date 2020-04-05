Local senator offering paper copies of unemployment applications to workers

A local senator is offering paper copies of unemployment applications to people.

There is a box outside her office.

It's a glimmer of hope for those struggling with unemployment.

"This right here is a lifesaver,” Maureen Ellis, who is unemployed, said. “It is."

Ellis got a copy of the application outside of Sen. Linda Stewart’s office.

She’s been trying to apply for unemployment for three weeks now.

"I can't get on,” Ellis said. ”The computer keeps crashing."

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity made the applications available on its website this weekend because people all over the state are having issues applying through the website.

"I don't blame anybody for being frustrated,” Sen. Linda Stewart said. “When the website that you're told to go to does not work and you make phone calls and you're on hold for 45 minutes and then get disconnected."

Sen. Stewart said people are telling her they are still having issues getting the paper application online.

When they log on, the website crashes.

She said they also have issues with the website.

"They don't have printers,” Sen. Stewart said. “They may not have internet or maybe the internet is not working and they don't know where to go to get internet."

The box, filled with applications, will remain outside her office.

"People are still coming and going pretty much out of their way to this office on Bumby to get an application,” Sen. Stewart said. “So, you know people are desperate."

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s website will be down from 10 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Sen. Stewart’s office is located at 1726 S. Bumby Avenue in Orlando.