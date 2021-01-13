Local politicians file legislation to improve Florida's unemployment system

article

This week, local politicians filed legislation to improve the state’s problematic unemployment system.

Sponsors of House Bill 207 and Senate Bill 592 held a Zoom conference Wednesday to discuss how the state’s unemployment system has negatively impacted the lives of countless Floridians during the pandemic. These bills would up the maximum amount of money a Floridian could receive from unemployment from $275 to $500 a week.

MORE NEWS: $2,000 checks: Biden to release stimulus package plan

It would also extend the amount of time you could receive unemployment to 26 weeks.

"During the last 11 months, it’s been painfully obvious how inefficient our current unemployment benefit system is in terms of delivering benefits that Floridians are owed," Florida Senator Janet Cruz said.

MORE NEWS: Schumer pledges quick delivery of $2,000 stimulus checks: 'We will get that done'

Advertisement

The bill would also create an office that would be responsible for counseling people who are trying to get on unemployment.