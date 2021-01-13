$2,000 checks: Biden to release stimulus package plan

article

Will Americans get $2,000 stimulus checks as part of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package? We will find out this week.

Biden has pledged to send a third stimulus check to Americans still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden used the prospect of $2,000 checks as a promise while campaigning for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

On Monday, Biden maintained that getting money into the hands of Americans is a top priority when he takes office.

"My priority is to get, first and foremost, a stimulus bill passed and secondly, again to rebuild the economy," Biden said. "I've been speaking with some of my Republican colleagues about being able to move on a second package sooner than later."

On Thursday, Biden is expected to release his stimulus package plan. Exact details have not been released, but it is expected to contain an extension of increased unemployment benefits, help for small businesses, funding for COVID-19 vaccines, and a direct payment check.

On Wednesday, Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio offered his support to Biden to get $2,000 stimulus checks passed.

However, there is a potential roadblock from within the party.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., told The Washington Post that he would "absolutely not" support a bill to issue $2,000 stimulus checks.

"Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1," Manchin said. "How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is going to do that to a person that’s already got a check."

So when can Americans expect to receive a $2,000 check? According to Newsweek, the results in Georgia would need to be certified first. Once that happens, Democrats will hold 50 Senate seats, leaving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to cast any tie-breaking votes to give Democrats the advantage in the Senate.

