Local democrats celebrate inauguration with virtual watch parties

Another big change on this Inauguration Day.

Hundreds of thousands of people will not be celebrating at the National Mall. Instead—there will be virtual watch parties including in Orange County where local democrats are hosting one.

Local democrats say they are excited for today and even though they can’t physically be together because of the pandemic they’ll be together virtually.

"I am super excited," said Sandra Fatmi-Hall.

She says nothing can steal her joy over Inauguration Day. Not even the fact that she won’t be attending in-person like she had planned because of the pandemic.

"I wanted to do that this year and take our young people, because I like to showcase civic engagement for them from a young age."

Now, she’ll be celebrating virtually with the Orange County Democratic Party and about a hundred other people on Facebook Live. Orange County Democrats are hosting a virtual watch party where they will be streaming the inauguration events and having elected officials drop by via Zoom.

"Bring your best Biden/Harris gear, snacks drinks. Whatever floats your boat," said Orange County Democratic Party Chair Wes Hodge.

Hodge says they were planning on a big drive-in party, but with COVID cases increasing they wanted to be as safe as possible.

Hodge says watching the inauguration will be surreal.

"A lot of the things that we're used to that have been normalized as the transition of power peacefully are going to be broken. It's a very sad day for certain and, you know, it's just disappointing but not surprising."

Fatmi-Hall is hoping today turns a new page for America.

"I'm looking for unity and looking for restoration of who we are."

Orange County Democrats Virtual Watch Party is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on its Facebook page. Seminole County is also hosting a virtual watch party tonight at 7 p.m.