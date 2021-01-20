'Looks like a fortress': Florida lawmakers head to D.C. for inauguration

Several Florida lawmakers are in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will be among the local leaders there to watch the swearing-in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Local politicians who are in D.C. spoke to FOX 35 News about the changes to the inauguration this year -- from the pandemic to the security threat safety measures being taken for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Washington, D.C. is on lockdown and people are being discouraged from attending the ceremony.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings said: "Our nation’s Capitol looks like a fortress right now. As people watch the images – if you’re wondering why, just go back and watch some of the footage from January 6 when we had a breach of the Capitol by an angry mob. I was there that day. I was in the house gallery."

Demings is in D.C. right now with her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. There are 25,000 National Guard troops there to protect the Capitol during the inauguration after the riots earlier this month.

The crowds this year will also be smaller. People are being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. Representative Darren Soto is also in D.C.

"We're going to see the job done of the American people. We voted and now Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next President of the United States."

Representative Val Demings says she’s going to spend a portion of her day gathering commemorative items from the inauguration to bring back to her constituents in Central Florida who could not attend the event.

