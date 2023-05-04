Brevard County mayor standing behind decision to miss city meetings because of his faith

A local mayor is standing behind his decision to miss city meetings because of his faith which will delay appointing a new councilman.

The city council controversy in Palm Bay started back in February when Peter Filiberto was arrested, accused of having cocaine on him. The council had 60 days to fill his spot, but they missed the deadline because there weren’t enough elected leaders at the meetings to vote.

The mayor is standing behind his decision, saying there is no separation between church and state for him. He felt the process was too rushed and believes he made the right call to miss three meetings in April.

"There was no peace with me coming to the council chambers for special elections," said Palm Bay’s mayor Rob Medina.

Medina skipped three city council meetings back-to-back in April. The meetings were set to appoint a new council member after 33 applicants applied for the vacancy.



"There is no separation of church and state. The divine that’s inside of you is who leads you in making decisions," the mayor said. "I serve my Lord and Savior. First and foremost, I represent him, and he’s guiding my steps."

Not everyone in city leadership or local voters agree.

"I’m here, and I’m always going to be here until I’m done serving, so I find problems and issues with how this went down," said Palm Bay Councilman Kenny Johnson.

"If your spirits unsettling with the process, make it clear. Come to the dais, show up for work as has been said. Make it clear. Share it with the people," said Deputy Mayor Donny Felix.

"I think that puts him [Mayor Medina] in the realm of liar, cheater, scammer, and cowardly," said someone speaking during public comment at an April City Council Meeting. "We certainly do not have the greatest mayor in the world."

Now, there’s concern city projects could be put on pause with a vacant seat continuing.

"If it’s a two-two vote – items die. That’s how it’s. That’s how it’s going to be until 2024," Johnson added.

The mayor is making clear, his faith is what guides him in leadership. He hosted the city’s day of prayer event for the first time in city council chambers on Thursday.



For those who voice concern and frustration with his decision, he isn’t standing down.

"For those of you that called me a coward, I condemn those words, I bind them and I cast them to the depths of hell," Medina concluded.

Moving forward, the open position will now be filled in November 2024 during the general election.



