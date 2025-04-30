Loaded gun found at Eustis High School, officials say; student arrested

The Brief A student was arrested after being found with a loaded gun at Eustis High School in Lake County. Two classmates reported the weapon, leading to a swift response and recovery by school officials. No injuries or threats were reported; police are investigating.



A student was arrested after being found with a loaded gun at Eustis High School in Lake County, officials said.

Students tipped off administrators

What we know:

A student at Eustis High School in Lake County was arrested on Wednesday after school officials confirmed that the student brought a loaded firearm onto campus. The situation unfolded when two students reported to administrators that another classmate was in possession of a gun. The student allegedly admitted to having the weapon, which was recovered by a school resource officer. The gun was confirmed to be loaded.

No one was injured or threatened during the incident, according to school officials.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity, age, or grade level of the student involved. It is also unclear how the student obtained the weapon or how long they may have had it on school property.

The Eustis Police Department is investigating the incident, but no further details about that investigation have been made available.

What they're saying:

In a message to families, Eustis High School administrators said the situation was resolved without injury and credited student action for the safe outcome.

"I’m calling to let you know that one of our students was found with a loaded gun on campus today. No one was threatened or injured. The weapon has been retrieved, and the student has been arrested. It was found quickly as a result of two responsible students coming forward to administration," the message stated.

The school also reiterated its stance on safety protocols.

"Please remind your students that weapons and dangerous instruments are not allowed on campus, and we take all safety violations very seriously."

