Lnyx Air now offering flights from Orlando to Toronto

Travelers at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) can now catch a flight to Toronto, Canada thanks to the airline, Lynx Air.

On Friday, the airline launched its inaugural flight to the United States, departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport and arriving at MCO's Terminal C.

In a news release, Lynx Air said it will operate four direct flights per week between Toronto and Orlando, flying on a brand new Boeing 737s aircraft.

"Lynx Air’s decision to make Orlando its first American destination says a lot about the strength of the Canadian market and its ties to Central Florida," Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said in a statement. "Orlando International (MCO) is pleased to be the first U.S. airport to welcome Lynx Air as it expands its operations internationally."

Lynx Air plans to expand its US network by providing flight services out of Calgary to Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas in the coming weeks.

Right now, the airline is offering up to 50% off base fares for all flights between Orlando and Toronto using the promo code FLYUSA. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, Jan. 30.

Visit its website for details.