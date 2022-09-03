LIVE BLOG: NASA crews continue to troubleshoot issues ahead of Artemis l launch

NASA is now targeting Saturday, Sept. 3, as the next launch attempt for the Artemis I moon mission. The launch window is slated to open at 2:17 p.m. Watch our livestream in the player above for the latest coverage.

Originally scheduled for Monday, the launch was delayed – and eventually postponed – due to a couple of technical issues just before 9 a.m.

CURRENT ARTEMIS I UPDATES:

10:55 a.m. | During tanking of the #Artemis I mission, a leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket. Attempts to fix it so far have been unsuccessful. Stand by for updates.

10:40 a.m. | During tanking of the #Artemis I mission, a leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket. Attempts to fix it so far have been unsuccessful.

10:25 a.m. | Liquid hydrogen has resumed with a slow manual fill.

10:10 a.m. | Engineers continue to troubleshoot the quick disconnect that connects the ground system to the rocket. Meanwhile, core stage liquid oxygen is currently 99% full and into topping.

9:42 a.m. | Around 400,000 people are gathered on Florida's Space Coast for the launch, including this 7-year-old girl who made a rocket costume for the occasion.

9:19 a.m. | Teams have completed pressurization of the line and restarted flow of liquid hydrogen to the tank.

9:00 a.m. | Beautiful view of Artemis on Launch Pad 39B.

8:00 a.m. | Good news! Fill has increased to full speed! We are now in Core Stage Liquid Hydrogen 2. Artemis is 37% fueled. Countdown to liftoff is on.

7:30 a.m. | Teams have stopped flowing liquid hydrogen into the @NASA_SLS rocket, as a leak has been detected in the engine cavity. Teams are troubleshooting by warming up the area.