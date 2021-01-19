Little girl with a big heart creates care packages for the homeless

A 7-year-old girl in Casselberry is making a difference in her community with care packages.

Kyra Aguirre is an energetic third-grader with a big heart. As she and her mother would drive around town running errands, Kyra would notice people living on the streets.

"We had been driving around and we see people on the side of the road, and Kyra asked me about them," said Kristen Haskins, Kyra’s mom. "That kind of prompted a conversation about, you know, not everyone is so fortunate as we are."

That did not sit right with Kyra. So she decided to do something.

"I wanted to help them super bad, and I thought about a way to help them," Kyra told FOX 35 News. "And I got a little idea in my little head!"

Kyra had been saving her allowance until she had $20 to buy something she wanted. However, her priorities quickly changed. She started assembling care packages with sanitary items, snacks, and other necessities.

"She came up with an idea to spend her allowance money to get them items and that just touched my heart so I tried to run with it," said Haskins.

The effort soon grew. Haskins created a Facebook page called Kyra’s Care Packages where dozens of people in the community support her project by making donations. People can use Kyra’s Amazon Wishlist to purchase items to be delivered to her to make the packages. The family will also pick up donations from people who live locally.

"I want to thank everyone because this wasn’t possible without support of the community, and all the donations have really made a difference in not only my life but a lot of people in the community," said Haskins.

While Kyra has many talents, she says when she grows up, she wants to be a doctor so she is able to help others.

