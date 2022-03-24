Lithia driver dies after crashing into 11-foot alligator on roadway, deputies say

article

In the middle of the night, an alligator was in the path of a Hillsborough County driver. The person behind the wheel evidently crashed into the Florida reptile, flipping their vehicle due to the impact, and passing away from their injuries, deputies say.

The crash occurred on Country Road 672 in Lithia just after 1 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say the driver, who was not publicly identified by the agency, was heading east, approaching the County Road 39 intersection.

They said that's where the front of the vehicle struck the 11-foot alligator that was in the roadway. Investigators said the vehicle veered off the roadway and overturned into a ditch. The driver passed away at the scene.

Hillsborough deputies said the gator also died.

The vehicle has since been towed away.

Car being towed after crashing into gator in Lithia, Fla. (FOX 13/File)

No other information was immediately provided.