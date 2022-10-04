LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida
Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend.
- Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
- Come out for pony rides, hay rides and pumpkins at Painted Oaks Academy in Orlando on Saturday, Oct. 8.
- A fall festival will be held at The Ranch at St. Cloud on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event organizers say there will be a crop maze, music, hay rides, kids zone, food trucks, local merchant vendors, pumpkin games, and much more. Admission is $10.
- From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, there will be a fall festival at Santa's Farm in Eustis. Guests can expect a pumping patch, petting zoo, hayrides, a play area, a bar and grill, pony rides and more. Admission begins at $15. The event will be held again on Sunday.
- Apopka will hold an Oktoberfest & Craft Show at Kit Land Nelson Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Guests will be able to shop with 90 vendors and enjoy food from at least 15 food trucks. There will be a live DJ and a kids area.
- Winter Park will hold an Autumn Art Festival on Saturday Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Downtown Winter Park. Guests will see art created by local artists and enjoy live entertainment from local musicians. The family-friendly event is free.