LIST: Every rocket launch happening from Florida this summer

This year has been a great year to have your eyes on the skies! Florida's Space Coast has been busy in 2022 sending up rockets from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station – and there's plenty of room for more.

If you've never watched a launch live and in person, this summer might be the perfect time to do it. Here's a compiled list of upcoming Space Coast launches.

Keep in mind that these launch dates are tentative and schedules are subject to change due to technical reasons, weather or any other factors that could affect liftoff.

DATE: June 17, 2022

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch with another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH WINDOW: 10:50 a.m. ET (Spacecoastlaunches.com)

DATE: June 19, 2022

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a spare satellite for Globalstar’s messaging and data relay network. Other unidentified payloads may be on this launch.

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 12:30 a.m. ET (Spacecoastlaunches.com)

DATE: June 28, 2022

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: SES-22 Geostationary communications satellite

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 5:04 p.m. ET (tentative) (spacelaunchschedule.com)

DATE: June 29, 2022

VEHICLE: United Launch Alliance Atlas V

MISSION: USSF-12 for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

DATE: July 9, 2022

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch with another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 8:00 p.m. ET

DATE: July 11, 2022

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: SpaceX CRS-25. Dragon 2 spacecraft will go on its fifth cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

This list will be updated as launches are added, changed and confirmed.