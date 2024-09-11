LIST: 9/11 remembrance events happening around Central Florida
Wednesday marks 23 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Several events will be held throughout the day across Central Florida in remembrance of the lives lost.
Orange County
10th Annual 9/11 Memorial Tribute at Dr. Phillips High School
- When: 8:20 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Where: Dr. Phillips High School - 6500 Turkey Lake Rd (Orlando)
Annual Orlando Fire Department September 11 Memorial Ceremony
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Fire Station 1, 78 West Central Boulevard (Orlando)
Volusia County
DeLand Fire Department 9/11 Memorial Breakfast
- When: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Fire Station 81, 343 W. Howry Avenue (DeLand)
Brevard County
City of Palm Bay's Annual Patriot Day Ceremony
- When: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Veterans Memorial Park, located at 2201 Port Malabar Blvd NE (Palm Bay)
Lake County
Clermont's Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, 3700 South Highway 27 (Clermont)