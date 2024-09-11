Expand / Collapse search

LIST: 9/11 remembrance events happening around Central Florida

Published  September 11, 2024 7:04am EDT
Embry-Riddle ROTC holds 9/11 stair climb

FOX 35's Morgan Parrish visits Daytona International Speedway where the Embry-Riddle ROTC is holding an inaugural 9/11 stair climb.

Wednesday marks 23 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Several events will be held throughout the day across Central Florida in remembrance of the lives lost. 

Orange County

10th Annual 9/11 Memorial Tribute at Dr. Phillips High School

  • When: 8:20 a.m. – 9 a.m.
  • Where: Dr. Phillips High School - 6500 Turkey Lake Rd (Orlando)

Annual Orlando Fire Department September 11 Memorial Ceremony

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: Fire Station 1, 78 West Central Boulevard (Orlando)

Volusia County

DeLand Fire Department 9/11 Memorial Breakfast

  • When: 8:30 a.m.
  • Where: Fire Station 81, 343 W. Howry Avenue (DeLand)

Brevard County

City of Palm Bay's Annual Patriot Day Ceremony 

  • When: 8:30 a.m.
  • Where: Veterans Memorial Park, located at 2201 Port Malabar Blvd NE (Palm Bay)

Lake County

Clermont's Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

  • When: 10 a.m.
  • Where: Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, 3700 South Highway 27 (Clermont)