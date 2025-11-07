Expand / Collapse search

List: 40 US airports where FAA is reducing flights up to 10%

By
Published  November 7, 2025 5:00am EST
Orlando News
FOX 35 Orlando
How will FAA flight cuts impact Orlando airport?

The FAA has ordered airlines cut flight traffic by 10% on Friday amid the government shutdown which has stressed FAA flight controllers, who have gone a month without a paycheck. The flight cuts are planned for the 40 busiest airports, which reportedly includes Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Several airlines are offering passengers refunds and the ability to change their travel plans without a penalty.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FAA has confirmed the 40 high-volume airports where it plans to reduce flights up to 10% to address fatigue with traffic controllers amid the ongoing government shutdown.

In a news release, the FAA said it has asked airlines to cut 4% of its flights to and from these airports beginning on Friday, Nov 7. That percentage slowly increases to 10% over the next week.

Four airports in Florida – Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale – are among the 40 impacted airports.

List of the impacted airports: 

ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport 
ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
BOS – Boston Logan International Airport 
BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport 
CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport 
CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport 
DAL – Dallas Love Field 
DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport 
DEN – Denver International Airport 
DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport 
DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport 
EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport 
FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport 
HNL – Honolulu International Airport 
HOU – William P. Hobby Airport 
IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport 
IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport 
IND – Indianapolis International Airport 
JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport 
LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport 
LAX – Los Angeles International Airport 
LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport 
MCO – Orlando International Airport 
MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport 
MEM – Memphis International Airport 
MIA – Miami International Airport 
MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport 
OAK – Oakland International Airport 
ONT – Ontario International Airport 
ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport 
PDX – Portland International Airport 
PHL – Philadelphia International Airport 
PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport 
SAN – San Diego International Airport 
SDF – Louisville International Airport 
SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport 
SFO – San Francisco International Airport 
SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport 
TEB – Teterboro Airport 
TPA – Tampa International Airport 

FAA timeline for flight restrictions

  • Friday, Nov. 7: 4% reduction in flights
  • Tuesday, Nov. 11: 6% reduction in flights
  • Thursday, Nov. 13: 8% reduction in flights
  • Friday, Nov. 14: 10% reduction in flights

What about international flights?

According to the FAA, international flights are not part of the emergency executive order. "Carriers may use their own discretion to decide which flights are canceled to reach the order’s goal," the FAA said.

Have a flight coming up? Here's what you need to know

The FAA said airlines are required to issue full refunds. Several airlines are allowing those with booked tickets to request refunds or change their flights without fees or penalties.

Allegiant Air

Allegiant did not have a statement or updated details posted to its website on Thursday evening. However, a spokesperson told FOX 35 via email Thursday morning that it did not anticipate any impacts to its network. If any issues popped up, it would notify those passengers.

Alaska Airlines & Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Air Group said it has adjusted its schedule and notified passengers on flights that have been canceled. It is also allowing flexible travel waivers for passengers. Click here for details.

"As we assessed the FAA’s directive and our schedule, we worked to ensure smaller and remote communities that are reliant upon air travel are protected. Most of our cancellations are on routes with a higher frequency of flights, allowing most guests to be reaccommodated with as little disruption as possible." 

American Airlines

American Airlines said it has begun to adjust its schedules, resulting in the cancellation of about 220 each day. American is waiving change fees and allowing full refunds for those who decide not to travel. Click here for details. 

Delta Air Lines

Delta is allowing passengers to rebook their flights or request a full refund. Click here for details

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines said it has completed its flight changes for those traveling on Friday or Saturday, Nov. 7 & 8, 2025. Impacted passengers have been contacted, the airline said.

Frontier is offering flexible change requests or refunds available as credit. Click here for details.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest said it canceled about 120 flights scheduled for Friday, Nov. 7, and anticipated canceling less than 100 on Saturday, Nov. 8. 

Southwest is allowing people with flights booked through Wednesday, Nov. 12, to change their flights at no cost or to cancel their flight and receive a full refund. International flights are not impacted, the airline said.

United

United said it has completed its flight impacts for Friday-Sunday, Nov. 7-9, 2025. United said it is issuing travel waivers for those who decide not to travel. Click here for details.

"We’ll make rolling updates to our schedule if the government shutdown continues. United’s long-haul international flying will not be affected, nor will flights that connect our hub airports: Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Houston Intercontinental, Los Angeles, Newark Liberty International, San Francisco and Washington Dulles."

Flight on time, delayed, or canceled? Here's how to check

Flight statuses can be viewed on MCO's website, to check what flights are on time, delayed or canceled. 

To check the status of your flight, officials recommend checking with the airline directly:

TSA Security Lines: Here's the current wait at Orlando International Airport

Security wait times can be viewed on MCO's website. The wait times – listed by gate – are subject to change. 

Is Orlando Sanford International Airport affected? 

Orlando Sanford International Airport was not on the FAA's list. That airport is primarily home to Allegiant Airlines, which said it did not anticipate flight impacts to its network.

However, it is good to follow the normal travel precautions: check flight status with the airline, arrive at the airport hours before your flight, allowing time to check in and get through the security screening.

The Source: The information in this article is from the FAA's Nov. 6 news release and emergency order, the individual airlines and their websites.

