List: 40 US airports where FAA is reducing flights up to 10%

The FAA has confirmed the 40 high-volume airports where it plans to reduce flights up to 10% to address fatigue with traffic controllers amid the ongoing government shutdown.

In a news release, the FAA said it has asked airlines to cut 4% of its flights to and from these airports beginning on Friday, Nov 7. That percentage slowly increases to 10% over the next week.

Four airports in Florida – Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale – are among the 40 impacted airports.

List of the impacted airports:

ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

BOS – Boston Logan International Airport

BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport

CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

DAL – Dallas Love Field

DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

DEN – Denver International Airport

DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport

FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport

HNL – Honolulu International Airport

HOU – William P. Hobby Airport

IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport

IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport

IND – Indianapolis International Airport

JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport

LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

LAX – Los Angeles International Airport

LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport

MCO – Orlando International Airport

MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport

MEM – Memphis International Airport

MIA – Miami International Airport

MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport

OAK – Oakland International Airport

ONT – Ontario International Airport

ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport

PDX – Portland International Airport

PHL – Philadelphia International Airport

PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

SAN – San Diego International Airport

SDF – Louisville International Airport

SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

SFO – San Francisco International Airport

SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport

TEB – Teterboro Airport

TPA – Tampa International Airport

FAA timeline for flight restrictions

Friday, Nov. 7: 4% reduction in flights

Tuesday, Nov. 11: 6% reduction in flights

Thursday, Nov. 13: 8% reduction in flights

Friday, Nov. 14: 10% reduction in flights

What about international flights?

According to the FAA, international flights are not part of the emergency executive order. "Carriers may use their own discretion to decide which flights are canceled to reach the order’s goal," the FAA said.

Have a flight coming up? Here's what you need to know

The FAA said airlines are required to issue full refunds. Several airlines are allowing those with booked tickets to request refunds or change their flights without fees or penalties.

Allegiant Air

Allegiant did not have a statement or updated details posted to its website on Thursday evening. However, a spokesperson told FOX 35 via email Thursday morning that it did not anticipate any impacts to its network. If any issues popped up, it would notify those passengers.

Alaska Airlines & Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Air Group said it has adjusted its schedule and notified passengers on flights that have been canceled. It is also allowing flexible travel waivers for passengers. Click here for details.

"As we assessed the FAA’s directive and our schedule, we worked to ensure smaller and remote communities that are reliant upon air travel are protected. Most of our cancellations are on routes with a higher frequency of flights, allowing most guests to be reaccommodated with as little disruption as possible."

American Airlines

American Airlines said it has begun to adjust its schedules, resulting in the cancellation of about 220 each day. American is waiving change fees and allowing full refunds for those who decide not to travel. Click here for details.

Delta Air Lines

Delta is allowing passengers to rebook their flights or request a full refund. Click here for details.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines said it has completed its flight changes for those traveling on Friday or Saturday, Nov. 7 & 8, 2025. Impacted passengers have been contacted, the airline said.

Frontier is offering flexible change requests or refunds available as credit. Click here for details.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest said it canceled about 120 flights scheduled for Friday, Nov. 7, and anticipated canceling less than 100 on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Southwest is allowing people with flights booked through Wednesday, Nov. 12, to change their flights at no cost or to cancel their flight and receive a full refund. International flights are not impacted, the airline said.

United

United said it has completed its flight impacts for Friday-Sunday, Nov. 7-9, 2025. United said it is issuing travel waivers for those who decide not to travel. Click here for details.

"We’ll make rolling updates to our schedule if the government shutdown continues. United’s long-haul international flying will not be affected, nor will flights that connect our hub airports: Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Houston Intercontinental, Los Angeles, Newark Liberty International, San Francisco and Washington Dulles."

Flight on time, delayed, or canceled? Here's how to check

Flight statuses can be viewed on MCO's website, to check what flights are on time, delayed or canceled.

To check the status of your flight, officials recommend checking with the airline directly:

TSA Security Lines: Here's the current wait at Orlando International Airport

Security wait times can be viewed on MCO's website. The wait times – listed by gate – are subject to change.

Is Orlando Sanford International Airport affected?

Orlando Sanford International Airport was not on the FAA's list. That airport is primarily home to Allegiant Airlines, which said it did not anticipate flight impacts to its network.

However, it is good to follow the normal travel precautions: check flight status with the airline, arrive at the airport hours before your flight, allowing time to check in and get through the security screening.