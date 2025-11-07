List: 40 US airports where FAA is reducing flights up to 10%
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FAA has confirmed the 40 high-volume airports where it plans to reduce flights up to 10% to address fatigue with traffic controllers amid the ongoing government shutdown.
In a news release, the FAA said it has asked airlines to cut 4% of its flights to and from these airports beginning on Friday, Nov 7. That percentage slowly increases to 10% over the next week.
Four airports in Florida – Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale – are among the 40 impacted airports.
List of the impacted airports:
ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
BOS – Boston Logan International Airport
BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport
CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
DAL – Dallas Love Field
DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
DEN – Denver International Airport
DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport
FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport
HNL – Honolulu International Airport
HOU – William P. Hobby Airport
IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport
IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport
IND – Indianapolis International Airport
JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport
LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport
LAX – Los Angeles International Airport
LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport
MCO – Orlando International Airport
MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport
MEM – Memphis International Airport
MIA – Miami International Airport
MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport
OAK – Oakland International Airport
ONT – Ontario International Airport
ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport
PDX – Portland International Airport
PHL – Philadelphia International Airport
PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
SAN – San Diego International Airport
SDF – Louisville International Airport
SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport
SFO – San Francisco International Airport
SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport
TEB – Teterboro Airport
TPA – Tampa International Airport
FAA timeline for flight restrictions
- Friday, Nov. 7: 4% reduction in flights
- Tuesday, Nov. 11: 6% reduction in flights
- Thursday, Nov. 13: 8% reduction in flights
- Friday, Nov. 14: 10% reduction in flights
What about international flights?
According to the FAA, international flights are not part of the emergency executive order. "Carriers may use their own discretion to decide which flights are canceled to reach the order’s goal," the FAA said.
Have a flight coming up? Here's what you need to know
The FAA said airlines are required to issue full refunds. Several airlines are allowing those with booked tickets to request refunds or change their flights without fees or penalties.
Allegiant Air
Allegiant did not have a statement or updated details posted to its website on Thursday evening. However, a spokesperson told FOX 35 via email Thursday morning that it did not anticipate any impacts to its network. If any issues popped up, it would notify those passengers.
Alaska Airlines & Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air Group said it has adjusted its schedule and notified passengers on flights that have been canceled. It is also allowing flexible travel waivers for passengers. Click here for details.
"As we assessed the FAA’s directive and our schedule, we worked to ensure smaller and remote communities that are reliant upon air travel are protected. Most of our cancellations are on routes with a higher frequency of flights, allowing most guests to be reaccommodated with as little disruption as possible."
American Airlines
American Airlines said it has begun to adjust its schedules, resulting in the cancellation of about 220 each day. American is waiving change fees and allowing full refunds for those who decide not to travel. Click here for details.
Delta Air Lines
Delta is allowing passengers to rebook their flights or request a full refund. Click here for details.
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines said it has completed its flight changes for those traveling on Friday or Saturday, Nov. 7 & 8, 2025. Impacted passengers have been contacted, the airline said.
Frontier is offering flexible change requests or refunds available as credit. Click here for details.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest said it canceled about 120 flights scheduled for Friday, Nov. 7, and anticipated canceling less than 100 on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Southwest is allowing people with flights booked through Wednesday, Nov. 12, to change their flights at no cost or to cancel their flight and receive a full refund. International flights are not impacted, the airline said.
United
United said it has completed its flight impacts for Friday-Sunday, Nov. 7-9, 2025. United said it is issuing travel waivers for those who decide not to travel. Click here for details.
"We’ll make rolling updates to our schedule if the government shutdown continues. United’s long-haul international flying will not be affected, nor will flights that connect our hub airports: Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Houston Intercontinental, Los Angeles, Newark Liberty International, San Francisco and Washington Dulles."
Flight on time, delayed, or canceled? Here's how to check
Flight statuses can be viewed on MCO's website, to check what flights are on time, delayed or canceled.
To check the status of your flight, officials recommend checking with the airline directly:
- Alaska Airlines
- Allegiant
- American Airlines
- Delta Air Lines
- Frontier Airlines
- JetBlue
- Spirit Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
- United
TSA Security Lines: Here's the current wait at Orlando International Airport
Security wait times can be viewed on MCO's website. The wait times – listed by gate – are subject to change.
Is Orlando Sanford International Airport affected?
Orlando Sanford International Airport was not on the FAA's list. That airport is primarily home to Allegiant Airlines, which said it did not anticipate flight impacts to its network.
However, it is good to follow the normal travel precautions: check flight status with the airline, arrive at the airport hours before your flight, allowing time to check in and get through the security screening.
The Source: The information in this article is from the FAA's Nov. 6 news release and emergency order, the individual airlines and their websites.