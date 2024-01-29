Silver Alert issued in Lake County for missing 80-year-old woman with dementia
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued as deputies in Lake County search for an 80-year-old woman with dementia.
Linda Derr Billig was reported missing from her home in the 30500 block of PGA Drive in Sorrento at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Billig is a 5-foot-6 white female who weighs about 175 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas.
Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office
Deputies believe Billig is driving a 2004 white Toyota Highlander with a Florida specialty tag (Helping Sea Turtles Survive) RLM259.
Billig's current whereabouts are unknown.
If you see Billig, contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101.