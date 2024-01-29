Silver Alert issued in Lake County for missing 80-year-old woman with dementia

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Silver Alert has been issued as deputies in Lake County search for an 80-year-old woman with dementia.

Linda Derr Billig was reported missing from her home in the 30500 block of PGA Drive in Sorrento at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Billig is a 5-foot-6 white female who weighs about 175 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office

Deputies believe Billig is driving a 2004 white Toyota Highlander with a Florida specialty tag (Helping Sea Turtles Survive) RLM259.

Billig's current whereabouts are unknown.

LAKE COUNTY : 2 missing foster children found, biological mother arrested, officials say

If you see Billig, contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101.