Limited-time offer: Chipotle rewards members can try new Cilantro Lime Sauce for free

The Brief Starting March 19, 2026, Chipotle is introducing a limited-time Cilantro Lime Sauce across the U.S. and Canada. The new sauce is said to be a vibrant topping made fresh daily with roasted jalapeños, Mexican spices, and no artificial ingredients. To celebrate the launch, Chipotle Rewards members can receive a free side of the new sauce on opening day by using the digital code "SOFRESH" with any entree purchase.



Chipotle is adding a new sauce for a limited time: cilantro lime.

Made with fresh cilantro, lime, mexican spices and roasted jalapeños, then mixed with sour cream, the vibrant sauce is made fresh daily, Chipotle Mexican Grill said. The sauce doesn't contain any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

The new sauce arrives at Chipotle U.S. and Canada locations on March 19.

Chipotle Cilantro Lime Sauce. (Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Try the sauce for free

Chipotle members are invited to try the new cilantro lime sauce for free on Thursday, March 19.

Reward members can receive a free side or topping of the cilantro lime sauce with the purchase of an entree by using the code "SOFRESH" on the mobile app or website.

Culinary Analyst Danny Boyzo at Chipotle. (Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Who created the cilantro lime sauce?

Chipotle's new cilantro lime sauce is the creation of culinary analyst Danny Boyzo, who began in restaurant operations in 2019. Boyzo pursued culinary training within the company before transitioning to a menu development role, the company said.

"There’s something special about developing a menu item when you’ve spent years working behind the line," Boyzo said in a released statement. "You understand how much intention goes into every ingredient and how small details in our kitchens shape the final result. Bringing that perspective into creating a sauce and seeing it served nationwide feels like a true full-circle moment."

Boyzo's creation is the brand's top-performing sauce in test markets in the past year, the company said.

Chipotle Cilantro Lime Sauce. (Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Pairing recommendations

Nevielle Panthaky, Senior Vice President of Culinary at Chipotle, gave two pairing recommendations with the new sauce:

• Steak salad with light brown rice, light black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, guac and Cilantro Lime Sauce on the side (34g protein, 17g fiber)

• Chicken al Pastor burrito with white rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac, lettuce and Cilantro Lime Sauce (49g protein, 22g fiber)