Lightning strikes tree, causing it to topple on vehicle in Altamonte Springs, officials say

Lightning likely struck a tree, causing it to fall on a vehicle in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood Thursday afternoon, as strong thunderstorms moved through the area, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

FOX 35 cameras captured the clean-up underway. A large tree had fallen on an SUV and people were already cutting the tree into chunks and hauling away the debris.

According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the tree fell on a lawn service company's parked vehicle. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in a neighborhood near Orange Street and Virginia Avenue, not far from I-4 and W. Central Parkway.

One person was inside and was briefly trapped. That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, a spokesperson said.