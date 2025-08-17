Lightning strike sparks attic fire at Orlando home, no injuries reported: OFD

The Brief A lightning strike sparked a fire in the attic of a Orlando home Saturday, according to the Orlando Fire Department. Crews quickly contained the flames, preventing the fire from spreading further. No one was inside the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.



A lightning strike ignited a fire in the attic of a Orlando home Saturday afternoon, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

What we know:

Crews responded to the 6700 block of Lake District Lane after reports of a structure fire caused by lightning. Firefighters contained the flames to the attic, preventing the blaze from spreading throughout the home.

No one was inside the house at the time of the strike, and no injuries were reported, officials said. The department confirmed there was no extension of the fire beyond the attic.

The incident occurred as storms moved through the Orlando area.