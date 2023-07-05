Lightning strike may have started fire that ripped through Orange County apartment complex

Nearly 30 people are having to find new homes after Orange County Fire Rescue says an apartment caught fire after a possible lightning strike.

Brian Verrone, who lives in the building that burned, says he and his wife were sitting outside on their porch, having coffee.

They decided to go inside, because a lightning storm was moving a bit too close.

Then, suddenly, an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy started pounding on the door, telling everyone to get out of the building immediately.

"So we just grabbed a couple of things and ran out the door," said Verrone.

He opened the door and smelled the smoke. Then walked out and saw the flames. "They were shooting 20-30 feet out of the roof," he recalled.

Joe Clark was outside nearby when this all happened. "There was hellacious thunder and lightning. Just boom, lightning, boom, boom," said Clark. "It looks like a bolt of lightning hit through it, because there was a big hole in the roof, and they’ve chopped it all out since. So you really feel bad for those people."

Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed it does believe lighting started the fire at the apartment complex. It says 6 or more units are torched.

"I just feel heartbroken for these people here," said Clark.

Some people spent the night dipping under the crime scene tape to get into their apartment units and salvage what they could. Crews stayed out late boarding the building up.



But Verrone says he still isn’t sure whether he’ll be able to call his unit home.

It’s scary, because you don’t know. We have insurance, but you still have to replace everything and you don’t know where you’re going to be or what you’re going to be doing," said Verrone.