Lightning strike believed to have sparked Daytona Beach apartment fire; 9 displaced

A lightning strike set off a fire Wednesday at a Daytona Beach apartment complex, forcing nine residents from their homes, officials said.

What we know:

A lightning strike sparked a fire at the Lake Forest Apartments on Jimmy Ann Drive in Daytona Beach. Fire crews arrived to find flames and smoke pouring from the roof.

Firefighters confirmed that all residents made it out safely before cutting into the roof to extinguish the blaze.

Two apartments were damaged, and nine people were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those families.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the displaced residents or the estimated cost of the damage. It is also unclear when those residents will be able to return home or how long repairs to the building will take.

The backstory:

Summer storms frequently sweep through Volusia County, and lightning strikes are a well-known hazard in Central Florida, which is often called the lightning capital of the United States. Residents told fire officials they heard a loud bang just before the fire started.

Units from Holly Hill Fire, Volusia County Fire and Volusia County EMS assisted.

