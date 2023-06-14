Liberty Bell Museum hosts flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day

Wednesday was Flag Day and to help celebrate, a Central Florida museum hosted a ceremony to properly retire old flags.

Something most people may not know is that burning raggedy U.S. flags is actually the proper way to retire and dispose of them.

One might think it to be a sign of protest. The Liberty Bell Museum in Melbourne, Florida said that is not the case if it's done with respect, and the flag is not fit for display.

The museum said families bring their old flags to them to burn in their flag day ceremony.

"People bring them in -- individuals, groups, even the City of Melbourne itself brings some of its used flags here -- so we collect them during the year and put them together for this event," explained Rabbi Sanford Olshansky.

A special Pledge of Allegiance was also recited at exactly 7 p.m. in the evening, joining flag retirement ceremonies all around the country.