Legoland Florida to launch brand-new, space-themed experience with park's first indoor roller coaster

Legoland Florida has announced it will be launching a brand-new, space-themed experience in 2026, which will include a groundbreaking indoor roller coaster.

New space-themed experience

What we know:

Legoland Florida has announced a brand-new, space-themed experience coming to the theme park within the next year.

The brick-built galaxy will allow visitors to travel from the past to the present and future. The attraction will include the park's first indoor roller coaster, as well as an orbital outpost, queue experience and a play area for tiny astronauts.

Here's what we know about what's coming:

The Ultimate Indoor Coaster Experience: Buckle up for an all-new, indoor roller coaster that propels guests into an interactive LEGO space adventure blasting off from the LEGOLAND SPACEPORT 885 launchpad, named in homage to one of the original LEGO® Space Scooter sets, #885. This first-of-its-kind indoor coaster experience is coming to both LEGOLAND Florida Resort and LEGOLAND California Resort.

Orbital Outpost: Touch down in a themed retail shop packed with stellar souvenirs, space gear and LEGO sets to commemorate your mission.

Queue Experience: The journey begins before takeoff with a covered, story-driven queue area inside LEGOLAND SPACEPORT 885 that invites families to engage, imagine and prepare for launch whether there’s rain or shine!

DUPLO® TOT Spot for Tiny Astronauts: Little explorers ages 1–4 can jump, crawl and play in this shaded, soft-surfaced area featuring DUPLO bricks, vehicles, characters and a photo op, with nearby seating for grown-ups.

(Credit: Legoland)

Entry to the new space-themed experience will be included with general park admission and all annual passes.

What they're saying:

"This is more than just a ride!" Blake Boyter, senior project manager of Merlin Magic Making, said. "It’s a fully immersive mission that starts the minute guests enter the building. From lift off to landing, the result is LEGOLAND Florida’s most ambitious attraction to date — built for explorers big and small."

What's next:

The new experience is set to launch in early 2026.

As the launch approaches, Legoland officials said they will release more details about the new attraction, including ride names and a grand opening date.

What is Legoland Florida?

Dig deeper:

Legoland Florida is a 150-acre theme park with more than 50 rides, live shows and themed attractions inspired by popular LEGO brands and characters.

The theme park opened in October 2011 on the historic grounds of Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven, Florida.

Legoland Florida attracts about 1.6 million visitors annually.