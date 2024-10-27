Leesburg High School principal arrested on DUI charges, records show

The principal of Leesburg High School was arrested over the weekend on a DUI charge, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office jail records.

Records show that Michael A. Randolph was booked into the Lake County Jail on Saturday morning after being arrested around 2:30 a.m. Randolph posted bond a few hours later around 8 a.m., according to jail records.

Lake County Schools released a statement following the arrest:

The District was recently informed of the arrest of Leesburg High School Principal Michael Randolph for driving under the influence. Mr. Randolph has pled not guilty to the charges. The incident did not occur during a school activity or involve students or employees. The District takes these charges seriously and holds all of its leaders to high standards of personal conduct. However, Mr. Randolph has not been adjudicated guilty of the charges and the District will reserve judgment and further comment until conclusion of the judicial process.

Randolph's next court date is scheduled for November 13.