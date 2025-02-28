Leesburg family seeks answers after motorbikes stolen from garage

The Brief A Leesburg family said they had three motorbikes stolen from their locked garage in two separate incidents just weeks apart. The thefts have left them feeling unsafe, as their young daughter's bikes were targeted. Authorities are investigating, but no suspects have been identified.



A Leesburg family in the Bassville Park community had three motorbikes stolen from their garage in two separate incidents, just weeks apart.

‘To have somebody held accountable would be nice’

What we know:

The bikes, including a bright pink one received as a Christmas gift, belonged to their young daughter. Despite being locked up, the bikes were taken in the middle of the night.

The father discovered the theft at 4 a.m. and immediately checked on their daughter, who was unharmed. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but no suspect information has been released.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the thief managed to access the locked garage or if they had prior knowledge of the bikes. Authorities have not identified any suspects, and there are no known leads on recovering the stolen items. The possibility of a repeat offender or a larger theft trend in the area has not been confirmed.

The backstory:

The first motorbike was stolen at the end of January. After hearing about the theft, a neighbor generously donated a replacement bike. However, about a month later, that bike — along with another one — was stolen as well. The repeated break-ins have left the family feeling unsafe, worried that if someone could enter their garage, they could potentially enter their home.

Big picture view:

The thefts have raised concerns about security in the Bassville Park community. The incidents highlight the challenge of preventing property crime, especially when thieves target locked areas. The family is hoping for accountability and for their daughter’s stolen bikes to be returned.

What they're saying:

"If someone can get into our garage, they can get to our house... and obviously they know there's a kid here because that's kid stuff, said Madison Graham.

Regarding the repeated thefts, Graham added, "A lot of these bikes look exactly the same. So it's hard to get something back. But just to have somebody held accountable would be nice. I hope you can find all three of my bikes again."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: