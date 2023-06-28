Learn about these invasive species harming Florida's ecosystem

article

Florida has 139 non-native species residing in ecosystems across the state, with seven of them being harmful to native species, and ecosystems, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and Commission.

Many of these non-native species are entered into Florida's ecosystem because of the pet trade. Whether it's legal or illegal, these exotic animals are being let loose in the wild in environments that are not their home.

Though many of them haven't affected Florida's ecosystem, just seven of them have made an impact on the population and survival of several native species and ecosystems.

Read below to find out more about these invasive species and how they affect the environment.

Burmese Pythons

Burmese pythons are believed to have arrived in South Florida as pets in the 1980s and then were released by frustrated owners who got tired of feeding them mice and other live meals. (Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Burmese python is a large constricting snake, that is incredibly hard to find because of how well its skin blends in with the environment. These snakes were believed to be introduced into the Florida ecosystem in the mid-1980s.

These creatures are a threat to the Everglades as they are the main contributor to the population decline of several native mammals. They not only eat small rodents, but can also swallow large animals like deer, alligators, and Gopher tortoises.

To help get rid of these pythons, you can sign up for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge.

Lionfish

Divers and chefs take part in the 2017 Lionfish World Championship, where they must spear the most lionfish in order to win in Pensacola, FL on May 22, 2017. (Photo by Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images)

The Lionfish have made a significantly negative impact on reef systems as they prey on a wide variety of native reef fishes.

The problem with these fish is that they have no predators in Florida waters, causing them to continue to repopulate at a quick rate. This can result in the extinction of native fish they prey on.

With the decline in the number of native reef fish, the health of coral reefs will deplete due to algal overgrowth.

Cane Toads

A cane toad is pictured at the Cordillera Escalera mountains natural reserve in Tarapoto, northeastern Peru, on July 9, 2022. - Unique species of endemic frogs of captivating beauty, mammals and birds are among the main tourist attractions of the con Expand

Cane Toads are invasive species that emit highly toxic glands that can kill animals that bite or eat them. Even their eggs contain a toxin that can kill any native animal that consumes them.

These toads also are in competition with native frogs, and toads for food and breeding areas.

Green Iguanas

An Iguana sits in the trap set by Critter Control specialist, Tari Dachton, as she tries to capture Iguanas in the back yard of Gloria Johnson July 8, 2008 in Sunshine Ranches, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Green iguanas are large, green lizards that cause problems for human infrastructures, and vegetation. These lizards damage infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations, seawalls, and more.

They are attracted to trees with flowers, and most fruits causing them to interfere with commercial and residential vegetation.

These lizards can also transmit Salmonella through water or surfaces contaminated with their feces. They are known for leaving their feces on docks, moored boats, seawalls, porches, decks, pool platforms, and inside swimming pools.

Sailfin Catfish

All three suckermouth catfishes (family Loricariidae) in Florida have rows of bony plates covering all but their belly area. Sailfin catfish are distinguished by worm-like pattern of dark markings on the head over a dark-golden background; pectoral f Expand

These catfish can cause major problems for aquatic food chains, and ecosystems.

These fish make it harder for native fish to find food as they are another form of competition. They also degrade bodies of water through burrowing and tunneling through them.

Nile Monitor Lizards

A Nile monitor lizard lies on the riverbank of the Nile river in the Northern state, north of Sudan's captital on October 28, 2022. - The Pharaohs worshipped it as a god, the eternal bringer of life, but the clock is ticking on the Nile. Climate chan Expand

The Nile monitor is a swift and large lizard that has caused havoc for animal owners and native wildlife.

Due to their appetite, these lizards pose a serious threat to endangered species like sea turtles, wading birds, and the American crocodile.

Argentine Black and White Tegus

Argentine Black and White Tegu Lizard (Salvator merianae) Pantanal, Brazil. (Photo by: Hal Beral /VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Tegus are known for eating eggs which have stunted the growth in population of creatures like alligators, and gopher tortoise. These lizards are also a threat to native animals that nest on the ground.

Tegus lizards are also very resilient as they can hatch up to 29 eggs per year and can burrow underground to avoid freezing temperatures.

RELATED STORIES

If you see a non-native species make sure to snap a high-quality picture, have the location of the spotting, and make sure to write down the date of when you saw the animal.

You can submit the documentation one of three ways.

You can download the IveGot1 app, go to the website, or call the FWC’s Invasive Species Hotline at 888-483-4681.