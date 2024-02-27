Leap Day 2024 deals: Krispy Kreme, Wendy’s among discounts

Leap Day only comes once every four years, and to mark the special occasion, restaurants and fast-food outlets are offering specials and discounts.

While anyone can snag many of these deals, people born on Leap Day, or " Leaplings " as they’re sometimes called, may reap additional perks.

Here is a look at some of the best deals available on Feb. 29, before they, too, disappear for another four years.

Krispy Kreme

This Leap Day, Krispy Kreme said it is sweetening the day by offering all guests a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

Krispy Kreme offers Leap Day special. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Any guest with a Feb. 29 birthday can also receive a free Original Glazed dozen , no purchase necessary on Leap Day. Proof of birthday is required.

"An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests," said Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena. "So, we’re sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years."

Wendy’s

Wendy’s new Cinnabon Pull-Apart menu item is available now at Wendy’s nationwide.

To make the news even sweeter, Wendy’s said it will be offering a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart on Leap Day, followed by sweet breakfast offers for DashPass by DoorDash members from March 1 through March 10.

Papa Murphy’s

The take ‘n’ bake pizza brand Papa Murphy’s is giving customers 29% on Feb. 29 when they spend $20 with code LEAP24. This offer is valid for online orders.

Chipotle

On Feb. 29, guacamole will not be extra for Chipotle fans who use code EXTRA24 on digital orders placed exclusively on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.

Chipotle offers free guacamole for Leap Day. (Credit: Chipotle)

The Mexican fast-food chain is also celebrating Leap Day with a scavenger hunt on Chipotle's official Instagram account, which will reward up to 29 fans with free guac for a year.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is giving extra perks to Noodles Rewards Members with special Leap Day deals.

On Feb. 29th, Noodles Rewards Members will receive an extra 29% off on orders of $29 or more.

To take advantage of the reward member exclusive deals, guests can sign up by visiting noodles.com/rewards or downloading the Noodles Rewards app.

Shipt

Shipt , the same-day delivery service, will offer 29% off select snacks, candy, ice cream and baked goods from a variety of grocers on Feb. 29.

Build-A-Bear

On Feb. 29, and for one day only, those celebrating a Leap Day birthday will receive a birthday bear at Build-A-Bear for just $4 (a nod to the once-in-four-year cadence of Leap Day birthdays).

The limited-time promotion is an extension of the brand's well-known "Pay Your Age" offer, where children can take home a birthday bear during their birthday month for the cost of the age they are turning.

"We understand the rarity of being born on Leap Day, and we wanted to extend a special gesture for those who celebrate on their special day once every four years," said Sharon Price John, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

The $4 promotion is available in-store only on Feb. 29 while supplies last.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.