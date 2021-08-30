LCSO hopes surveillance cameras can shed light on river ‘road rage’ in Astor

Two people were flown to the hospital following a shootout Saturday afternoon on the St. Johns River, according to authorities who are describing the incident as "road rage" on the water.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said there was some kind of argument between a group of six people who were on a boat and three jet skis, and another group of two people -- a father and son on a fishing boat -- Saturday around 4:30 p.m. near Midway Marina in Astor.

At a news conference Saturday night, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe the father and son told the other group something about their speed -- triggering the shootout. However, the agency has not said who fired the shots.

"Words were exchanged and obviously things just escalated from that point," said public information officer John Herrell.

A man on a jet ski and a woman who was with his group were both flown to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach with life-threatening injuries.



Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man was in stable condition.

The agency said detectives are hoping surveillance cameras can provide more clues into who was the primary aggressor and if self-defense was a motive. Saturday, Herrell told the media three people were detained as they figure out potential charges.

Meanwhile, neighbors who live near the marina said it’s usually quiet and were shocked to learn of the shootout.

"It’s one of the most peaceful places and everybody’s courteous," said Max Schizk.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.