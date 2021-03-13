Launch forecast: Weather looking perfect for liftoff on Sunday

SpaceX is launching another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit Sunday morning at 6:01 a.m. and the weather is looking great for the launch!

The biggest concern will be cumulus clouds. The 45th Weather Squadron is calling for a 90% chance of a go for launch.

If you are planning on stepping outside to watch, temperatures will be in the 60s. And if you drive to the coast to watch the launch, it looks like it's going to be a great beach day following the liftoff!

A friendly reminder, move your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed tonight. We don't want you missing the launch by an hour!

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest from the Space Coast.