Launch day forecast: Only 40% chance of good weather for Saturday’s astronaut launch

article

SpaceX will try again on Saturday to launch its Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts aboard after Wednesday's attempt was scrubbed due to weather.

The forecast for Saturday isn't looking much better though.

According to the U.S. Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron, weather conditions are just 40-percent favorable for launch.

Liftoff is set for 3:22 p.m.

If the launch is scrubbed once again, the next backup date is on Sunday, which the Weather Squadron also says there is a 40-percent chance of favorable weather.

"The primary concerns are flight through precipitation, as well as the anvil and cumulus cloud rules."

Advertisement

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were set to blast off on Wednesday for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

With just 16 minutes left on the countdown clock, the launch was called off due to unfavorable weather conditions.

RELATED: SpaceX launch scrubbed as unfavorable weather continues; next attempt Saturday

"No launch for today -- safety for our crew members @Astro--Doug and @AstroBehnken is our top priority," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted, using a lightning emoji.

“We had just simply too much electricity in the atmosphere," Bridenstine said Wednesday. "There wasn’t really a lighting storm or anything like that, but there was a concern if we did launch it could actually trigger lightning.”

FOX 35 News will be bringing you LIVE coverage on Saturday of the launch.