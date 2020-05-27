Launch brings business back to Cape Canaveral

Wednesday's scrubbed launch brought some customers back to Cape Canaveral restaurants.

Thousands of people were in the area -- many wearing face masks and staying in their cars -- waiting for the launch that was ultimately scrubbed.

After weeks of being closed for dining, restaurants like the Rising Tide Tap and Table saw an influx of customers. Seating was at limited capacity, and new safety procedures are in place for the staff.

"We're blessed to be open," said co-owner Rich Hensel. "The restaurants did good. It wasn't like back in the day with the shuttle or other rocket launches, but we did okay today."

Port Canaveral's restaurants have been known to attract some notable guests. In 2018, Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, celebrated a successful launch at Fish Lips Waterfront Bar and Grill. Wednesday afternoon, Rising Tide hosted some government officials.

Now that the launch is rescheduled for Saturday afternoon, restaurants are expecting another business boost over the weekend, when the launch window opens.

"The Space Coast, this is what it brings -- tourists, locals -- it drives the economy here in Brevard County," said Hensel.