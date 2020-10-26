Latinos for Biden event held in Central Florida on Sunday

American-Latina actress America Ferrera is rallying support for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

She spoke at a 'Latinos for Biden' event in Central Florida on Sunday.

She expressed that it is important for people to get out and vote in presidential elections. She also said that people should stay well-informed, saying there is a lot of misinformation being circulated.

"We are seeing the rise of hate. We are seeing the rise of a lack of safety for our children, for our community. That is the impact that this president has had on our lives," she said.

Ferrera has also appeared in a series of ads encouraging Latinos to vote.

