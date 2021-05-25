Last call! COVID vaccine site at Valencia College to close Tuesday

One of the largest COVID-19 vaccine sites in Central Florida will close for good on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of shots have been given out at the FEMA site at Valencia College. This is the second major site to close in less than a week.

Officials say they have provided more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines at this location since they opened on March 3. With this being the last day they are open, they are hoping to be busy from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This site can administer up to 3,000 doses of either the Johnson & Johnson or the Pfizer vaccines. They say for the past couple of days the turnout has been around 1,000 a day.

Officials say they can give the second dose of Pfizer if you are due for it. However, if you come on Tuesday and get your first dose of Pfizer, you will need to find another location to get your second dose such as Barnett Park or a local pharmacy.

As for any leftover vaccines, they will be redistributed throughout the state.

Over the past few days, local businesses have been showing their appreciation to the healthcare workers on-site by sending food and treats. Valencia College is planning a special celebration for the staff on Tuesday.