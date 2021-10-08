Largest fitness event in the world, Mr. Olympia, returns to Orlando

The Mr. Olympia Fitness and Performance weekend has returned to Orlando.

The "Super Bowl" of fitness events drawing thousands to the Orange County Conference Center for the second straight year.

"It’s accelerating, to be honest with you," said Cobra Rhodes.

Thousands from all over the world filled into the Mr. Olympia expo and competition Friday afternoon. The event was made famous by the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger drawing massive crowds to catch a glimpse of their fitness heroes.

"This town could expect to see half a million people come through in the next three days and surely they will benefit from it," said Rhodes.

The event long-held in Las Vegas has found its way to Orlando for the second straight year. People lined up for vendors, supplements, and shows of strength

"Everyone from every country that likes bodybuilding and fitness is here right now," said Karen Rojas who flew in from Chile for the event.

Others taking years’ worth of training to the stage to see who will be crowned the next Mr. Olympia.

"I worked out too hard for this," said Competitor Anthony Pitanella from Curacao, South America. "I placed 3rd but I’ll come back next year."

The exposition runs all weekend but the main attraction, the crowning of the next Mr. Olympia will come Saturday night.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.