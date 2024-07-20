Expand / Collapse search

Large hole in Lake County neighborhood forces evacuations, officials say

Updated  July 20, 2024 9:21pm EDT
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando

GROVELAND, Fla. - Residents in a Lake County neighborhood were evacuated from their homes due to a large hole on Saturday evening.

The hole was reported as a "ground depression" was reported to initially be twenty by ten feet in a Groveland neighborhood along Compass Rose Drive, according to a spokesperson with Lake County. 

Crews were initially called out to the neighborhood around 6:30 p.m.

There have not yet been any injuries reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.