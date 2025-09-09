18-year-old woman found shot and killed after Orange County crash, deputies say

The Brief A crash involving shots fired took place early Tuesday morning in Orange County. An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed during the incident. Sand Lake Road is currently closed in both directions outside the Chase Bank.



An 18-year-old woman was found shot and killed after a crash that took place early Tuesday morning in Orange County, deputies say.

What we know:

A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted early Tuesday morning on Sand Lake Road outside the Chase Bank, which is located at 1812 W. Sand Lake Road, Orlando.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said they responded around 2:10 a.m. to the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Lillwill Avenue regarding a vehicle crash with shots fired.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

FOX 35 News had a crew at the scene, who spotted several cars, including a white car with its back windshield shattered.

Sand Lake Road is currently closed in both directions as authorities continue to investigate the incident. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting are unclear. Authorities have not yet shared any details on a possible suspect, and the woman who was shot and killed has not been identified.

What's next:

FOX 35 News is working to gather more information on the investigation.

Officials said they will provide additional updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.