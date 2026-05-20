Large Maitland sinkhole now 'stable,' officials say

The Brief A large sinkhole that formed on Wymore Road in Maitland has stabilized, according to officials. Orange County crews conducted multiple tests to determine if the hole could retain water. Crews are expected to begin repairs this week if the sinkhole remains stable.



A sinkhole that formed on Wymore Road in Maitland last week appears to have stabilized, according to city officials.

The 25-foot-wide hole is finally holding water after tests earlier this week.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

On Monday, Orange County crews pumped water into the hole to determine if it could retain water, but the test failed when the water drained out, according to officials.

The test was conducted again on Tuesday, and the hole has maintained a steady water level.

The county will monitor the sinkhole on Wednesday. If it remains stable, crews could begin excavating the site on Thursday, according to officials. The work will include removing the asphalt and pouring concrete into the hole to seal it up.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The backstory:

The sinkhole formed underneath both lanes of Wymore Road last week.

A 20-foot-wide depression formed underneath Wymore Road in Maitland, prompting city officials to close the road.

Officials closed the road after the depression was spotted just after 12 a.m. on Friday.

No structures have been impacted by the sinkhole.

Wymore Road between Oranole Road and Hope Road remains closed.