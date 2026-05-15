Sinkhole shuts down section of Wymore Road in Maitland, officials say

A section of Wymore Road in Maitland is closed after a 20-foot-wide sinkhole formed underneath both lanes of the road, according to city officials.

The depression was spotted just after 12 a.m. on Friday, the city said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Wymore Road is closed between Oranole Road and Hope Road.

City officials said no structures are being impacted and that the depression does not appear to be growing. Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The city and Orange County have set up detours.

According to Maitland officials, Wymore Road is maintained by the county, and it would be up to the county to handle repairs.

Officials said they don't have a timeline on how long that would take.