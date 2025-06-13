Large law enforcement presence spotted on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A large law enforcement presence has been spotted on Colonial Drive in Orlando.
What we know:
The officials were spotted on Friday afternoon near the area of 3300 West Colonial Drive in Orange County. The area is located near the Orlando Rescue Mission.
A section of the area appears to have been taped off by authorities.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear why there is such a large law enforcement presence in the area.
FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for information and has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
