Large law enforcement presence spotted on Colonial Drive in Orlando

A large law enforcement presence has been spotted on Colonial Drive in Orlando.

What we know:

The officials were spotted on Friday afternoon near the area of 3300 West Colonial Drive in Orange County. The area is located near the Orlando Rescue Mission.

A section of the area appears to have been taped off by authorities.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear why there is such a large law enforcement presence in the area.

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for information and has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: