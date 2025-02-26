Large law enforcement presence in Marion Oaks for active investigation

The Brief Law enforcement, including SWAT and crisis negotiators, is assisting Palatka police officers with an active investigation in Marion County. Authorities urge the public to avoid SW 47th Avenue Road and SW 48th Avenue in the Marion Oaks area due to delays. Officials have not released details on the nature of the investigation.



Authorities are responding to a scene in Marion Oaks involving multiple law enforcement officers from Marion and Putnam counties.

Marion Sheriff's SWAT team assisting Palatka Police

What we know:

A large law enforcement presence has gathered in the Marion Oaks area as the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with its Crisis Negotiations Team and SWAT Team, assists the Palatka Police Department in an active investigation.

Authorities have urged residents and drivers to avoid SW 47th Avenue Road and SW 48th Avenue, warning of potential delays and asking the public to follow instructions from officers on the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the nature of the investigation, whether there is an immediate threat to the public, or how long authorities expect to remain in the area.

It is unclear what led the Palatka Police Department to request assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and its specialized teams.

The backstory:

Palatka, located roughly 60 miles northeast of Marion Oaks in Putnam County, rarely coordinates with Marion County authorities on active investigations this far south into Marion County. The involvement of SWAT and crisis negotiators suggests a situation requiring heightened tactical or negotiation efforts, though authorities have not confirmed any specific circumstances.

What they're saying:

"We will provide updates as they become available," the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities have not disclosed additional information, but law enforcement officials are urging the public to report any unusual activity in the vicinity.

