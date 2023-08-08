Parmer Lane Fire: Large brush fire burns 50 acres in Cedar Park; 1 building destroyed

First responders are making "significant progress" to control a large brush fire in Cedar Park. Cedar Park police said the fire is near 12820 W. Parmer Lane.

The Cedar Park Fire Chief said at 6:18 p.m. on August 8, a call of a grass fire came in. Shortly after, firefighters were on the scene.

The Parmer Lane Fire has burned an estimated 50 acres and is 60% contained as of 3:30 p.m. on August 9. Officials say there has been no forward movement of the wildfire area since this morning.

The City of Cedar Park reported only two minor injuries and no major injuries so far in the fire.

Cedar Park officials say that firefighters were able to protect the Whitestone Landing Townhomes which had been threatened by the fire. It was a different story at the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex.

Officials say one building at Bexley at Silverado is a total loss, and three more are partially damaged.

Residents of Whitestone and Bexley at Silverado are able to access units and homes except for Bexley's Apartment Building 10, which is a total loss. Crews are working to restore power to the buildings. Due to the ongoing firefighting operations, officials note that only residents should go to the area.

People are asked to continue to avoid the area and adjacent roadways, including E. Whitestone Boulevard and West Parmer Lane as well as surrounding roadways. The northbound outside lane of West Parmer lane continues to be closed from Ranch Trails to E. Whitestone Boulevard.

The following structural damage at Bexeley at Silverado Apartments is being reported at this time:

Apartment Bulding 9 - No damage.

Apartment Building 10 - A total loss.

Apartment Building 11 - Partial damage (2 units with fire damage)

Apartment Building 12 - Partial damage (12 units with fire damage)

Individual units in Buildings 9, 11 and 12 may have water damage as well.

Parmer Lane Fire: What happened on August 8

Residents of about 300 units at the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex, 95 Whitestone Landing Townhomes, and nearby businesses were asked to evacuate.

"I just opened my back door, saw the blaze. I heard the sirens like for 15 minutes. I didn't think anything of it," said Isaac Anzaldua, one of the evacuated residents. "The first thing I saw was my car and flames right behind it. So I just grabbed my keys. I didn't put any shoes on. I had shoes in my car. I just got out of there, man."

Firefighters are monitoring adjacent areas for spot fires. The Texas A&M Forest Service says forward progression has stopped, but high wind speeds are impacting the fire area causing flare-ups. Bulldozers are working to create a containment line around an active brush fire and aviation crews will also be on scene Wednesday to assist.

"Fire crews successfully protected nearby residences, businesses and the nearby townhome development Whitestone Landing. We've contained adjacent brush fires and we continue to monitor," said Cedar Park Fire Chief James Mallinger.

All available resources are responding to this incident. Multiple response units are on the scene from Cedar Park, as well as more than 20 state and local agencies.

"I got my cats in here. I’m lucky that I work close enough that I could see the fire and come get them," said one evacuated resident who spoke to FOX 7’s Rudy Koski.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted, and have shelter operations set up at Hill Country Bible Church for those displaced.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.