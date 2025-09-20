Lakeland Police seeks assistance in locating 13-year‑old girl
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Lakeland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13‑year‑old Jaiden Amari Dupree, who has been missing since Friday, September 19.
Officers say she was last heard from shortly after 7:00 p.m., when she contacted her mother via landline.
According to officials, Jaiden said she was taking an Uber to her father’s house in Winter Haven — but she never arrived.
Jaiden was last seen wearing a navy-blue Lawton Chiles Middle Academy sweater with long pants and possibly hoop earrings and a gold necklace.
If you have any information on Jaiden’s location, contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863‑834‑6900.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Lakeland Police Department on September 20, 2025.