Lakeland Police seeks assistance in locating 13-year‑old girl

article

The Brief Dupree has been missing since Friday, September 19. According to officials, Jaiden said she was taking an Uber to her father’s house in Winter Haven — but she never arrived. If you have any information, contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863‑834‑6900.



The Lakeland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13‑year‑old Jaiden Amari Dupree, who has been missing since Friday, September 19.

Officers say she was last heard from shortly after 7:00 p.m., when she contacted her mother via landline.

According to officials, Jaiden said she was taking an Uber to her father’s house in Winter Haven — but she never arrived.

Jaiden was last seen wearing a navy-blue Lawton Chiles Middle Academy sweater with long pants and possibly hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

If you have any information on Jaiden’s location, contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863‑834‑6900.